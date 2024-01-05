Paccar Inc. [PCAR] Stock trading around $93.78 per share: What’s Next?

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] traded at a low on 01/04/24, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $93.78. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM that PACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend.

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared an extra cash dividend of three dollars and twenty cents ($3.20) per share, payable on January 4, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns due to its industry-leading premium quality vehicles, strong growth in aftermarket parts and financial services, and innovative use of technology to enhance customers’ operational performance.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3392639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paccar Inc. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.30%.

The market cap for PCAR stock reached $49.05 billion, with 522.00 million shares outstanding and 513.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 3392639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paccar Inc. [PCAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $96.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

How has PCAR stock performed recently?

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.71, while it was recorded at 96.19 for the last single week of trading, and 82.65 for the last 200 days.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paccar Inc. [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. Paccar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paccar Inc. [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paccar Inc. [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.