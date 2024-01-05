Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA] Is Currently 94.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Omega Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OMGA] gained 94.69% or 2.59 points to close at $5.32 with a heavy trading volume of 88133199 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Omega Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.omegatherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $5.25, the shares rose to $6.30 and dropped to $4.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OMGA points out that the company has recorded 12.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -309.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 247.70K shares, OMGA reached to a volume of 88133199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMGA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Omega Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for OMGA stock

Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.58. With this latest performance, OMGA shares gained by 144.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.31 for Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4957.36 and a Gross Margin at -150.36. Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4954.22.

Return on Total Capital for OMGA is now -58.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.31. Additionally, OMGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA] managed to generate an average of -$877,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Omega Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Omega Therapeutics Inc [OMGA]

The top three institutional holders of OMGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OMGA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OMGA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.