NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] stock Reiterated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $250

NXP Semiconductors NV [NASDAQ: NXPI] plunged by -$8.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $210.54 during the day while it closed the day at $207.76. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM that NXP Introduces the Next Generation of Automotive Ultra-Wideband ICs Combining Secure Ranging and Short-Range Radar.

NXP’s next-generation single-chip Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solution, Trimension™ NCJ29D6B, delivers secure and precise real-time localization improvements for secure car access, with enhanced system performance, reduced system cost and higher security compared to previous generations.

NXP Semiconductors NV stock has also loss -10.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXPI stock has inclined by 4.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.66% and lost -9.54% year-on date.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $53.55 billion, with 259.46 million shares outstanding and 257.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 3800511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $227.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors NV is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.85, while it was recorded at 221.15 for the last single week of trading, and 194.97 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. NXP Semiconductors NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.34. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $80,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.NXP Semiconductors NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors NV go to 7.84%.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]: Institutional Ownership

