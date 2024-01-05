Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] moved down -14.64: Why It’s Important

Nuwellis Inc [NASDAQ: NUWE] loss -14.64% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 3:05 PM that Nuwellis Receives FDA Clearance for an Additional Dual Lumen Extended Length Peripheral Catheter.

Specialty catheter provides alternative peripheral access for ultrafiltration therapy across a greater range of patient physiologies.

Nuwellis Inc represents 3.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.92 million with the latest information. NUWE stock price has been found in the range of $0.5569 to $0.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.60K shares, NUWE reached a trading volume of 6565510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUWE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuwellis Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for NUWE stock

Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, NUWE shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6466, while it was recorded at 0.6298 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1865 for the last 200 days.

Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.99 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Nuwellis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -170.02.

Return on Total Capital for NUWE is now -84.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, NUWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] managed to generate an average of -$207,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Nuwellis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]

