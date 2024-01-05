Nuburu Inc [BURU] Stock trading around $0.17 per share: What’s Next?

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.60%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM that NUBURU Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that on December 28, 2023, it received a deficiency letter (the “Notice”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Notice informed the Company that the NYSE American has determined that the shares of the Company’s common stock have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, and pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement by no later than June 28, 2024.

The Company intends to monitor the price of its Common Stock and consider available options, including conducting a reverse stock split, if its Common Stock does not trade at a consistent level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance by June 28, 2024. The Company’s receipt of the Notice does not affect the Company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the last 12 months, BURU stock dropped by -98.12%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.98 million, with 48.59 million shares outstanding and 17.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 991.28K shares, BURU stock reached a trading volume of 4740428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuburu Inc [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49.

BURU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuburu Inc [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2017, while it was recorded at 0.1583 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7749 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuburu Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuburu Inc [BURU] managed to generate an average of $285,677 per employee.Nuburu Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Nuburu Inc [BURU] Institutonal Ownership Details

