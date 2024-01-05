MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] Revenue clocked in at $1.77 billion, up 7.30% YTD: What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: MNSO] traded at a high on 01/04/24, posting a 9.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.89. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM that MINISO’s Global Blind Box Carnival Spreads Joyful Surprises as its Blind Box Sales Top 20 Million Pieces for the Year.

The blind box economy has gained popularity among young consumers in recent years. With their surprise elements, innovative designs, and collectible nature, blind boxes have become a sought-after trend. Global lifestyle brand MINISO, known for its popular blind box IPs like Disney and Sanrio, is hosting a global creative party to elevate the blind box experience.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Throughout December and January, MINISO is bringing countless surprises to shoppers around the world with its amazing Blind Box Carnival. The festival of fun has shared the thrill of unboxing hidden delights with hundreds of thousands of shoppers in the world, spreading MINISO’s ‘Joy Philosophy’ in a global campaign inspiring wonderful memories and offering the chance to win incredible prizes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3844540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.59%.

The market cap for MNSO stock reached $6.92 billion, with 315.92 million shares outstanding and 315.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MNSO reached a trading volume of 3844540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $30.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has MNSO stock performed recently?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.34, while it was recorded at 20.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.82 for the last 200 days.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.73. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.42.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 24.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.03. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] managed to generate an average of $539,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings analysis for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]

The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.