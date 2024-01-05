McDonald’s Corp [MCD] moved down -0.90: Why It’s Important

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] traded at a low on 01/04/24, posting a -0.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $291.74. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM that McDonald’s Corporation and Accenture Expand Partnership to Accelerate Technology Adoption and Reinvent Customer and Crew Experiences.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to help execute McDonald’s strategy to leverage the latest edge technology and apply generative AI solutions across its restaurants worldwide to improve operations as well as customer and crew experience. Through this work, McDonald’s also will enhance the digital capabilities of its employees.

This partnership will help support McDonald’s technology strategy which aims to leverage scale and unlock greater speed and efficiency for customers, restaurant teams, and employees. This includes the acceleration of automation innovation from equipment manufacturers, allowing restaurant general managers to quickly spot and enact solutions to reduce business disruptions, ultimately reducing complexity for restaurant crew and leading to customer benefits such as hotter, fresher food.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4608672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of McDonald’s Corp stands at 1.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.16%.

The market cap for MCD stock reached $211.61 billion, with 744.80 million shares outstanding and 725.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 4608672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corp [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $316.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.73, while it was recorded at 295.10 for the last single week of trading, and 282.37 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corp [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.43. McDonald’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corp [MCD] managed to generate an average of $41,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 9.74%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.