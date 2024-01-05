Mattel, Inc. [MAT] is -3.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] closed the trading session at $18.22 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.90, while the highest price level was $18.39. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment to Develop American Girl Feature Film with Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment today announced plans to develop a live-action feature film based on the American Girl doll line. American Girl will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment (Twilight, The Maze Runner, The Fault in Our Stars). Lindsey Anderson Beer (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) is attached to write the screenplay and produce.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.50 percent and weekly performance of -4.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 3549088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 18.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel, Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel, Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.