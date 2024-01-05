Market cap of Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] reaches 1.95B – now what?

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] traded at a low on 01/03/24, posting a -12.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.84. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Xerox Reinvention and Operating Model Evolution.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced a new operating model and organizational structure to further the company’s Reinvention.

“The evolution of Xerox’s Reinvention aligns our resources in three key areas – improvement and stabilization of our core print business, increased productivity and efficiency through the formation of a new Global Business Services organization, and disciplined execution in revenue diversification,” said Steven Bandrowczak, Chief Executive Officer at Xerox. “The shift to a business unit operating model is a continuation of our client-focused, balanced execution priorities and is designed to accelerate product and services, go-to-market, and corporate functions’ operating efficiencies across all geographies we serve.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4560712 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xerox Holdings Corp stands at 3.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $1.95 billion, with 155.78 million shares outstanding and 113.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 4560712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $13.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corp is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Xerox Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.64. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Xerox Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 6.88%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.