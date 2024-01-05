Market cap of Nutanix Inc [NTNX] reaches 10.91B – now what?

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] closed the trading session at $44.96 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.87, while the highest price level was $45.55. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Reports 24% YoY ACV Billings Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.72 percent and weekly performance of -4.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, NTNX reached to a volume of 2976011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutanix Inc [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $51.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

NTNX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.98, while it was recorded at 46.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.67 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.23 and a Gross Margin at +82.15. Nutanix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -29.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.35. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$39,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.