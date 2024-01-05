Market cap of Minim Inc [MINM] reaches 6.88M – now what?

Minim Inc [NASDAQ: MINM] closed the trading session at $3.62 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.46, while the highest price level was $5.87. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM that Minim, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Deficiency Notice.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or May 13, 2024, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.76 percent and weekly performance of 74.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 141.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, MINM reached to a volume of 48553216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Minim Inc [MINM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MINM shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MINM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

MINM stock trade performance evaluation

Minim Inc [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.88. With this latest performance, MINM shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Minim Inc [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8100, while it was recorded at 2.2700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6900 for the last 200 days.

Minim Inc [MINM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.56. Minim Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.72.

Return on Total Capital for MINM is now -51.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Minim Inc [MINM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.29. Additionally, MINM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Minim Inc [MINM] managed to generate an average of -$167,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Minim Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Minim Inc [MINM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MINM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MINM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.