Market cap of Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] reaches 4.57M – now what?

Jeffs Brands Ltd [NASDAQ: JFBR] closed the trading session at $3.84 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.33, while the highest price level was $5.29. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM that Jeffs’ Brands to Invest in a Remote Wireless Power Transmission Technology.

The Company signed a non-binding letter of intent to invest $2.5 million for a 70% stake in a new company to be incorporated that will develop laser- based charging solutions for drones and unmanned aircrafts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.90 percent and weekly performance of 24.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 86.97K shares, JFBR reached to a volume of 8564174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jeffs Brands Ltd is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

JFBR stock trade performance evaluation

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.27. With this latest performance, JFBR shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.01 and a Gross Margin at +3.67. Jeffs Brands Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.57.

Return on Total Capital for JFBR is now -47.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.75. Additionally, JFBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] managed to generate an average of -$200,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Jeffs Brands Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]: Institutional Ownership

