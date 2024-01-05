Market cap of Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA] reaches 1.95M – now what?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DRMA] gained 1.70% or 0.01 points to close at $0.61 with a heavy trading volume of 5893023 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Dermata Expands Global Intellectual Patent Portfolio with Issuance of Japanese Patent for DMT410 for the Treatment of Hyperhidrosis.

– This is the Company’s first patent issued for DMT410, using its Spongilla technology to topically deliver botulinum toxin for hyperhidrosis — The Company is currently discussing partnership opportunities to advance development of DMT410 — In 2022, the Japanese prevalence of hyperhidrosis was 10%, with approximately 6% having primary axillary hyperhidrosis -.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA, DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced the issuance of a new patent in Japan for its DMT410 program for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. The patent, entitled “Compositions for the treatment of skin conditions,” (Japanese Patent No. 7395576) further strengthens Dermata’s intellectual property for DMT410 for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and could lead to further protections for additional indications.

It opened the trading session at $0.5825, the shares rose to $0.62 and dropped to $0.575, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRMA points out that the company has recorded -62.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 229.99K shares, DRMA reached to a volume of 5893023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for DRMA stock

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, DRMA shares dropped by -18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6778, while it was recorded at 0.6037 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2659 for the last 200 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DRMA is now -119.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,364 per employee.Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.99 and a Current Ratio set at 7.99.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]

