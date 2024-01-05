Market cap of Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI] reaches 4.54M – now what?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATXI] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, up 95.71%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Avenue Therapeutics Reaches Final Agreement with the U.S. FDA for the Phase 3 Safety Study for IV Tramadol.

“We have worked collaboratively with the FDA over the last year to design a study that will address a theoretical safety risk. We are pleased with the agreed-upon plan for the clinical trial and believe that this trial will support a safe profile for IV tramadol administration for acute pain in the post-operative period,” said Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avenue.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock is now 112.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATXI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3529 and lowest of $0.2421 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.35, which means current price is +125.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ATXI reached a trading volume of 181616956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATXI shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has ATXI stock performed recently?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.13. With this latest performance, ATXI shares gained by 86.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2079, while it was recorded at 0.2006 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7876 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATXI is now -239.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI] managed to generate an average of -$1,776,000 per employee.Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Avenue Therapeutics Inc [ATXI]

The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATXI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATXI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.