Market Analysts see Wendy’s Co [WEN] falling to $21. Time to buy?

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] closed the trading session at $18.90 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.79, while the highest price level was $19.25. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that The Wendy’s Company Announces Election of Wendy Arlin to Board of Directors.

Joseph Levato Will Not Stand for Re-Election at Wendy’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Changes Reflect Wendy’s Previously Disclosed Commitment to Ongoing Director Refreshment and Promotion of Board Diversity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.98 percent and weekly performance of -3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 3097062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wendy’s Co [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $21.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.27.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

Wendy’s Co [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 20.79 for the last 200 days.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wendy’s Co [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. Wendy’s Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wendy’s Co [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wendy’s Co [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wendy’s Co [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 11.97%.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.