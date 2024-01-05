Market Analysts see Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] falling to $40. Time to buy?

Callon Petroleum Co. [NYSE: CPE] jumped around 0.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.62 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 6:03 AM that APA Corporation to Acquire Callon Petroleum Company in All-Stock Transaction.

Complements and enhances APA’s asset base in the Permian Basin; expected to be accretive to key financial metrics;.

Adds to APA’s high-quality, short-cycle development inventory and increases oil mix; and.

Callon Petroleum Co. stock is now 6.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPE Stock saw the intraday high of $35.9022 and lowest of $34.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.49, which means current price is +8.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 15269325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $43.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Co. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.29, while it was recorded at 33.27 for the last single week of trading, and 34.74 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.04 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. Callon Petroleum Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.44.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 34.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.64. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] managed to generate an average of $3,417,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Callon Petroleum Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Co. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]

The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.