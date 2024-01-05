Market Analysts see Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Assertio Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ASRT] traded at a low on 01/04/24, posting a -10.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:59 AM that Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition.

Dan Peisert Stepping Down as CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3634276 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Assertio Holdings Inc stands at 9.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.42%.

The market cap for ASRT stock reached $85.61 million, with 94.67 million shares outstanding and 89.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 3634276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

How has ASRT stock performed recently?

Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.53. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -23.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.68 for Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3649, while it was recorded at 1.0459 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9553 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.18 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Assertio Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +70.17.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.80. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT] managed to generate an average of $3,654,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Assertio Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Assertio Holdings Inc [ASRT]

The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.