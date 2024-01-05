Market Analysts see Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] falling to $17. Time to buy?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [NYSE: APLE] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.995 during the day while it closed the day at $16.86. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of the 299-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center (the “Hotel”) for approximately $75 million, or $251,000 per key.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Las Vegas, well known as a premier gaming and entertainment destination, has dynamically expanded in recent years with the arrival of major league sports teams, the Sphere and Formula 1 racing, to capture an even larger segment of leisure travel demand,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “In addition to robust leisure demand, the Hotel benefits from its proximity to the newly expanded Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the largest and busiest convention centers in the world, and its own indoor/outdoor function space. The attractive purchase price is just under a 10.7x multiple on trailing twelve-month Hotel EBITDA. With a strong recovery in overall demand, positive supply dynamics, the recent development and expansion of large-scale entertainment and convention venues, and the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, we expect performance for Las Vegas and for this Hotel to continue to strengthen.”.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stock has also loss -0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLE stock has inclined by 13.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.10% and gained 1.51% year-on date.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $3.86 billion, with 228.64 million shares outstanding and 213.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 3128572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.92.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.51, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.07. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now 4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.88. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] managed to generate an average of $2,298,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APLE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APLE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.