Market Analysts see Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.62%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Allegro MicroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results.

– Net Sales Increased by 16% Year-over-Year –– GAAP & Non-GAAP EPS Increased 31% and 29% Respectively, Year-over-Year –– Automotive Sales Increased by 31% Year-over-Year Led by E-Mobility –.

Over the last 12 months, ALGM stock dropped by -7.35%. The one-year Allegro Microsystems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.31. The average equity rating for ALGM stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.23 billion, with 191.75 million shares outstanding and 73.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ALGM stock reached a trading volume of 2962515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Allegro Microsystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro Microsystems Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 69.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.04.

ALGM Stock Performance Analysis:

Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, ALGM shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.02, while it was recorded at 29.36 for the last single week of trading, and 36.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allegro Microsystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +56.09. Allegro Microsystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALGM is now 22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.41. Additionally, ALGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] managed to generate an average of $39,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Allegro Microsystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.04 and a Current Ratio set at 5.33.

ALGM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro Microsystems Inc. go to 26.10%.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.