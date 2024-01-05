Market Analysts see 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

180 Life Sciences Corp [NASDAQ: ATNF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.19%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that 180 Life Sciences Engages Financial Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

Potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated by the Company as part of this process include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions involving the Company. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments during this process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

Over the last 12 months, ATNF stock dropped by -95.87%. The one-year 180 Life Sciences Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.72. The average equity rating for ATNF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.19 million, with 10.02 million shares outstanding and 9.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.39K shares, ATNF stock reached a trading volume of 21413545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -26.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3061, while it was recorded at 0.2108 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8193 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATNF is now -66.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] managed to generate an average of -$7,745,252 per employee.180 Life Sciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATNF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATNF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.