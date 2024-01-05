LifeMD Inc [LFMD] Revenue clocked in at $135.81 million, down -36.31% YTD: What’s Next?

LifeMD Inc [NASDAQ: LFMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -32.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -38.32%. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that LifeMD Declares Quarterly Dividend on Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The preferred dividend will be paid on January 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, LFMD stock rose by 179.37%. The one-year LifeMD Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.24. The average equity rating for LFMD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $206.98 million, with 31.45 million shares outstanding and 30.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.24K shares, LFMD stock reached a trading volume of 7191704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LifeMD Inc [LFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFMD shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for LifeMD Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeMD Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for LFMD in the course of the last twelve months was 183.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

LFMD Stock Performance Analysis:

LifeMD Inc [LFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.32. With this latest performance, LFMD shares dropped by -35.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for LifeMD Inc [LFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LifeMD Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeMD Inc [LFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.09. LifeMD Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for LFMD is now -324.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -418.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -454.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeMD Inc [LFMD] managed to generate an average of -$206,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.15.LifeMD Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

LifeMD Inc [LFMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

