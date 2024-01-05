Jefferies lifts Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peabody Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTU] gained 2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $25.39 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Peabody’s North Goonyella Mine Renamed Centurion Mine.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced that the North Goonyella Mine will now be known as the Centurion Mine.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In October, the Company reached an agreement to acquire a large portion of the Wards Well coal deposit adjacent to the existing North Goonyella Mine. The new name reflects the pending addition of the acquired resources, creating a premier, tier one premium hard coking coal mine with a life of 25 years or more.

Peabody Energy Corp. represents 143.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.33 billion with the latest information. BTU stock price has been found in the range of $24.76 to $25.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 2921877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for BTU stock

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.80, while it was recorded at 24.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.99 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.19. Peabody Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.72.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.19. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] managed to generate an average of $235,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Peabody Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]

The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.