Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Revenue clocked in at $996.05 million, up 3.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] price surged by 4.90 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 2:46 PM that Hudson Pacific and Macerich Complete $700 Million Sale of One Westside and Westside Two.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, and Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of major retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced the sale of One Westside and Westside Two in Los Angeles to the Regents of the University of California for $700 million before prorations and closing costs. Hudson Pacific held a 75% interest and Macerich a 25% interest in the joint venture that owned the assets, which total approximately 687,000 square feet.

“The opportunistic sale of One Westside and Westside Two significantly bolsters our balance sheet and we now have no debt maturities until year-end 2025,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific. “We transformed the former Westside Pavilion mall into a multi-award winning, modern and flexible campus environment that attracted not one, but two distinct large-scale, high-quality end-users, a testament to our ability to create value through development expertise, commitment to quality and strong relationships.”.

A sum of 3700903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares reached a high of $9.70 and dropped to a low of $8.94 until finishing in the latest session at $9.64.

The one-year HPP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.7. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 2.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $8.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 34.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 9.42 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.46.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$40,063 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.