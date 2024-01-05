Hongli Group Inc [HLP] moved down -26.71: Why It’s Important

Hongli Group Inc [NASDAQ: HLP] closed the trading session at $2.47 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.14, while the highest price level was $3.50. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Hongli Group Inc. Announces the Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.02 percent and weekly performance of 82.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 703.48K shares, HLP reached to a volume of 4492136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hongli Group Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Hongli Group Inc [HLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.96. With this latest performance, HLP shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Hongli Group Inc [HLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading.

Hongli Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

