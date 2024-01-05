Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Revenue clocked in at $391.14 million, down -9.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $5.61 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that FIBA strategic partnership with Genius Sports to deliver next-gen AI-powered technology for Leagues and National Federations through 2035.

Genius Sports to provide pioneering AI-powered technology, automating official data collection, live video production and optical player tracking for Leagues and Federations.

Together, Genius Sports and FIBA have provided over 200 National Federations worldwide with leading live data and technology solutions since 2004.

Genius Sports Limited represents 201.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17 billion with the latest information. GENI stock price has been found in the range of $5.465 to $5.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 4390635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $9.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for GENI stock

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.26.

Return on Total Capital for GENI is now -24.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.68. Additionally, GENI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$86,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GENI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.