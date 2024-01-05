For TMC the metals company Inc [TMC], Analyst sees a rise to $4.20. What next?

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.31 at the close of the session, up 12.93%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Pentagon to Deliver Report on Domestic Processing of Seafloor Nodules by March 1 as President Biden Signs NDAA.

Under the National Defense Authorization Act (FY24) now signed into law by President Biden, the House Armed Services Committee directs the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy to submit a report assessing the domestic processing of seafloor polymetallic nodules by March 1, 2024.

Last month, thirty-one Members of Congress wrote a letter to the Secretary of Defense and the Pentagon urging the Department of Defense to “explore every avenue to strengthen our rare earth and critical mineral supply chains”, emphasizing “the importance of evaluating and planning for seabed mining as a new vector of competition..”.

TMC the metals company Inc stock is now 19.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.1584 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.20, which means current price is +24.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 916.07K shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 5410141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has TMC stock performed recently?

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.97. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0849, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1130 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMC is now -259.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -254.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] managed to generate an average of -$4,383,692 per employee.TMC the metals company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Insider trade positions for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]

The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.