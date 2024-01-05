For Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW], Analyst sees a rise to $120. What next?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [NYSE: LW] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $111.875 during the day while it closed the day at $105.26. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GAAP and Non-GAAP results include a $71 million pre-tax charge(1) for the write-off of excess raw potatoes.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stock has also loss -2.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LW stock has inclined by 16.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.00% and lost -2.62% year-on date.

The market cap for LW stock reached $15.26 billion, with 145.67 million shares outstanding and 142.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 5368483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $126.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 76276.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

LW stock trade performance evaluation

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.03, while it was recorded at 106.59 for the last single week of trading, and 102.99 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +26.77. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.86.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 20.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 113.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.37. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] managed to generate an average of $98,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc go to 13.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.