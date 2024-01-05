For CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] loss -2.20% or -0.24 points to close at $10.67 with a heavy trading volume of 10031231 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of 22 Million Shares of Common Stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Offering consists of 22 million shares of the Company’s common stock, upsized from the previously announced 20 million shares. The shares will be offered from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 8, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Offering consists entirely of shares of the Company’s common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as joint book running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-267793), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 14, 2022. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. You may get these documents for free, including the prospectus supplement, once available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement, once available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, by mail at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

It opened the trading session at $10.60, the shares rose to $10.88 and dropped to $10.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCCS points out that the company has recorded -0.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CCCS reached to a volume of 10031231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 33.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for CCCS stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for CCCS is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.81. Additionally, CCCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] managed to generate an average of $13,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.02.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.