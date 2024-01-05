Dropbox Inc [DBX] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $36

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] loss -1.41% or -0.41 points to close at $28.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3046296 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Why Now?: Successful Founders Display Urgency Among Market Competition in DocSend’s Annual Seed Report.

Fundraising cycles grow longer while investors plow through pitch decks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dropbox DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and part of Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), today released data revealing that investors spent an increased amount of time on the competition and “why now?” sections of seed decks despite spending 20% less time reviewing pitch decks year-over-year (YoY). Investors are scrutinizing key differentiators in a crowded yet disruptive marketplace while founders attempt to demonstrate definitive success metrics and need for urgency.

It opened the trading session at $28.95, the shares rose to $29.22 and dropped to $28.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBX points out that the company has recorded 7.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 3046296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dropbox Inc [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DBX stock

Dropbox Inc [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.94, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.78 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc [DBX] managed to generate an average of $177,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.