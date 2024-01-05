Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] is -1.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Comstock Resources, Inc. [NYSE: CRK] traded at a low on 01/04/24, posting a -1.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.72. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4016846 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comstock Resources, Inc. stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.93%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The market cap for CRK stock reached $2.43 billion, with 277.52 million shares outstanding and 90.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 4016846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources, Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has CRK stock performed recently?

Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.88 and a Gross Margin at +63.96. Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.33.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 54.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.47. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of $4,658,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Comstock Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources, Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]

The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.