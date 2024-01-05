Barclays lifts R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] closed the trading session at $10.25 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.07, while the highest price level was $10.36. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM that R1 RCM to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.03 percent and weekly performance of -4.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 3404846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $16.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.50.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 6.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.84. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of -$2,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.