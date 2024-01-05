Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] Is Currently 2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] gained 2.85% or 2.63 points to close at $94.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3908869 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Apollo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 8, 2024.

It opened the trading session at $93.32, the shares rose to $96.41 and dropped to $92.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APO points out that the company has recorded 27.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, APO reached to a volume of 3908869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $101.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-05-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.39.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.85, while it was recorded at 93.15 for the last single week of trading, and 79.10 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,837.53. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,833.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 19.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.