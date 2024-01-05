Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] Stock trading around $18.69 per share: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.96%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2023 Common Stock Dividend of $0.65 per Share.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) declared the fourth quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend of $0.65 per common share. This dividend is payable January 31, 2024, to common shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 28, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NLY stock dropped by -12.83%. The one-year Annaly Capital Management Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.1. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.35 billion, with 500.09 million shares outstanding and 498.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, NLY stock reached a trading volume of 3862735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $19.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 19.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 606.18. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] managed to generate an average of $10,716,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.