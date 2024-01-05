Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Stock trading around $186.07 per share: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] loss -1.53% or -2.89 points to close at $186.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3923430 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Analog Devices Appoints Peter Henry to its Board of Directors.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Peter B. Henry, a renowned international economist, as an independent director and member of the Board’s Audit Committee effective December 5, 2023. Dr. Henry is currently the Class of 1984 Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, both at Stanford University. Dr. Henry is also Dean Emeritus of New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. His appointment expands ADI’s Board to 13 members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207206669/en/.

It opened the trading session at $181.90, the shares rose to $186.89 and dropped to $181.805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded -0.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3923430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $205.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.35, while it was recorded at 193.48 for the last single week of trading, and 183.10 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.36 and a Gross Margin at +56.22. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.73. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $127,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -1.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.