Allstate Corp [ALL] gain 6.09% so far this year. What now?

Allstate Corp [NYSE: ALL] gained 2.41% or 3.5 points to close at $148.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3176377 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Allstate Announces November 2023 Implemented Rates.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto and homeowners insurance rates for November 2023.

“Allstate continued to make progress on our comprehensive plan to improve profitability. Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 11.4%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $2.97 billion, and rate increases for Allstate brand homeowners insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 10.1%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $1.03 billion. Implemented rate increases and inflation in insured home replacement costs resulted in a 12.6% increase in homeowners insurance average gross written premium in November 2023 compared to the prior year,” said Jess Merten, Chief Financial Officer of The Allstate Corporation. “In addition, we recently received approval from Departments of Insurance in California, New York and New Jersey for Allstate brand auto insurance rate increases of 30.0%, 14.6% and 20.0%, respectively, as we work with the regulators to enable us to offer protection to customers. We expect to implement these rates in December with effective dates through February 2024. The rates are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $1 billion.” Our implemented rate exhibit for auto and homeowners insurance has been posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

It opened the trading session at $147.08, the shares rose to $151.46 and dropped to $147.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALL points out that the company has recorded 36.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ALL reached to a volume of 3176377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allstate Corp [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $144.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Allstate Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allstate Corp is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.48.

Trading performance analysis for ALL stock

Allstate Corp [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Allstate Corp [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.32, while it was recorded at 143.42 for the last single week of trading, and 117.67 for the last 200 days.

Allstate Corp [ALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allstate Corp [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86. Allstate Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now -11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allstate Corp [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allstate Corp [ALL] managed to generate an average of -$24,055 per employee.Allstate Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Allstate Corp [ALL]

The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.