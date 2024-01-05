AlloVir Inc [ALVR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -1.22% YTD: What’s Next?

AlloVir Inc [NASDAQ: ALVR] price surged by 5.02 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AlloVir Provides Updates on Phase 3 Clinical Development Program for Posoleucel, an Allogeneic Virus-Specific T Cell Therapy.

Company to discontinue its three Phase 3 posoleucel studies following separate, pre-planned DSMB futility analyses concluding the studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; no safety concerns identified.

Company to prioritize capital preservation and review strategic options.

A sum of 3056603 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. AlloVir Inc shares reached a high of $0.6877 and dropped to a low of $0.6231 until finishing in the latest session at $0.67.

The one-year ALVR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.18. The average equity rating for ALVR stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AlloVir Inc [ALVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $1.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

ALVR Stock Performance Analysis:

AlloVir Inc [ALVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, ALVR shares dropped by -68.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for AlloVir Inc [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6254, while it was recorded at 0.6718 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9526 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AlloVir Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALVR is now -66.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AlloVir Inc [ALVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.76. Additionally, ALVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AlloVir Inc [ALVR] managed to generate an average of -$1,591,604 per employee.AlloVir Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.65 and a Current Ratio set at 6.65.

AlloVir Inc [ALVR] Institutonal Ownership Details

