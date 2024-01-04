Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $95.68 during the day while it closed the day at $95.42. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Kaival Brands Appoints Executive Chairman Barry Hopkins as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

Former Altria and Turning Point Brands Senior Executive Brings Decades of Experience and Relationships to Kaival Brands.

Philip Morris International Inc stock has also gained 2.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PM stock has inclined by 5.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.08% and gained 1.42% year-on date.

The market cap for PM stock reached $148.13 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4111555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.23, while it was recorded at 94.58 for the last single week of trading, and 94.62 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 6.72%.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.