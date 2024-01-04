Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wipro Ltd. ADR [NYSE: WIT] closed the trading session at $5.36 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.32, while the highest price level was $5.39. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM that Wipro and Marelli Create First Cabin Digital Twin Viable Product.

Wipro Engineering Edge supports Marelli to build its Cabin Digital Twin, reducing development time and associated costs by nearly 70%.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has supported Marelli Electronic Systems, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, in the development of its Cabin Digital Twin, that enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce connected vehicle services to the market quickly.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.77 percent and weekly performance of -2.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, WIT reached to a volume of 4618001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wipro Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Ltd. ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.28.

WIT stock trade performance evaluation

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.13 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Wipro Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for WIT is now 15.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.36. Additionally, WIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] managed to generate an average of $454,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Wipro Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Ltd. ADR go to 9.00%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR [WIT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.