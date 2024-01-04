Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wayfair Inc [W]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] plunged by -$3.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.17 during the day while it closed the day at $55.04. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Reports Positive Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth with Strong Order Momentum and Profitability.

Q3 Net Revenue of $2.9 billion with 22.3 million Active Customers.

Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Wayfair Inc stock has also loss -15.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, W stock has declined by -3.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.80% and lost -10.79% year-on date.

The market cap for W stock reached $6.49 billion, with 117.95 million shares outstanding and 83.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, W reached a trading volume of 5644579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $66.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.09. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.56, while it was recorded at 60.81 for the last single week of trading, and 53.65 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Institutional Ownership

