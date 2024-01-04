Wall Street Analyst Initiated Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] closed the trading session at $6.33 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.17, while the highest price level was $6.47. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Featured at COP28 and Endorses Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report President and Chief Executive Officer, Amir Adnani, spoke at COP28 on sustainable uranium mining and on the growing role of carbon-free nuclear power to meet the increasing global demand for low-cost and net-zero energy supply.

Mr. Adnani was also featured in the COP28 Leadership Interviews to discuss UEC’s role as the fastest growing uranium company in the world, adopting best practices to enhance sustainability and the Company’s 18-year evolution, developing into a long-term and low-carbon supplier with stable North American assets. The interview may be viewed at https://www.reuters.com/plus/acumen-stories/cop-28/uec.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.09 percent and weekly performance of -6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 86.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 5404170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.01.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$39,843 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.