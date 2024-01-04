Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Stock trading around $27.28 per share: What’s Next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] slipped around -1.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.28 at the close of the session, down -4.95%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vornado Declares Common Dividend of $.30 Per Share.

Vornado anticipates that its common share dividend policy for 2024 will be to pay one common share dividend in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vornado Realty Trust stock is now -3.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $28.29 and lowest of $26.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.21, which means current price is +1.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4464553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $23.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.33.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.49. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.64, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.87. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$129,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.