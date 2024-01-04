Snowflake Inc [SNOW] moved down -2.60: Why It’s Important

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] loss -2.60% or -4.91 points to close at $184.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4245031 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Snowflake Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization on AWS GovCloud US-West and US-East.

FedRAMP High Authorization solidifies Snowflake’s status as a trusted data platform used by the United States government to securely guard its most critical data.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, has received FedRAMP® High Authorization on the AWS GovCloud (US-West and US-East Regions).

It opened the trading session at $185.00, the shares rose to $187.354 and dropped to $183.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded 6.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 4245031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $218.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 88.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.64, while it was recorded at 194.45 for the last single week of trading, and 163.77 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$135,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.