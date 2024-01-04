Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] gain 32.12% so far this year. What now?

Sidus Space Inc [NASDAQ: SIDU] closed the trading session at $11.64 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.2201, while the highest price level was $13.48. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space Secures NOAA Approval to Provide Imaging Services to Government and Commercial Customers.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has granted Sidus a Tier 1 remote sensing license to include Panchromatic (PAN) and Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) imaging capabilities. This approval includes Sidus’ upcoming LizzieSat™ scheduled for launch in March 2024, as well as subsequent LizzieSat satellites.

Through this new license authority, Sidus LizzieSat™ satellites will collect and distribute images and data to government and commercial customers supporting a wide range of applications. The Sidus’ PAN and SWIR imagers will flow high-quality, diverse satellite data into our FeatherBox Artificial Intelligence onboard processor which integrates the images with time synced Automated Information Systems (AIS) and GPS data to provide near real-time customer status regarding marine traffic trends, illegal fishing activities, methane emission locations and quantities, and vegetative stress implications on crop production around the globe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.12 percent and weekly performance of 200.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 120.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.58K shares, SIDU reached to a volume of 15009648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 135.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 200.00. With this latest performance, SIDU shares gained by 120.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.