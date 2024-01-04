PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] is -5.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] loss -5.16% on the last trading session, reaching $24.61 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that PENN Entertainment Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Relocated Hollywood Casino Joliet.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Hollywood Casino Joliet on December 13, 2023 at 2 pm CT. The entirely new land-based casino and entertainment facility will replace the Company’s nearby riverboat casino when completed.

The $185 million regional destination will anchor RockRun Collection, a new super-regional commercial and residential development, conveniently located adjacent to the Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 interchange in Joliet and projected to have 230,000 passing vehicles daily. The best-in-class facility will feature approximately 850 slots and 44 live table games, including a baccarat room, a retail sportsbook, high quality bars and restaurants, an approximately 10,000 square foot event center with meeting areas, and approximately 1,330 parking spaces. The Company expects to create 450 construction jobs and 515 permanent jobs at the new facility, growing PENN’s current team in Joliet by 150 team members.

PENN Entertainment Inc represents 152.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.73 billion with the latest information. PENN stock price has been found in the range of $24.215 to $25.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 4616423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $29.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 25.64 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 10.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.