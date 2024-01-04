Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] gain 1.11% so far this year. What now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] closed the trading session at $15.47 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.17, while the highest price level was $15.54. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM that Park Hotels & Resorts Update on Recent Operating Trends and Capital Allocation Highlights.

“I am incredibly pleased with the strength of our portfolio as operating trends remained very solid in both October and November. Results were once again driven by improvements across our urban portfolio which delivered year-over-year 10% Comparable RevPAR growth during the first two months of the quarter. Business travel accelerated in Boston, Chicago, New York and Denver, in addition to continued upside from group and leisure business at our Hawaii hotels with year-over-year RevPAR gains exceeding 9% in October and 14% in November. Additionally, we are near completion on our transformative renovation projects including at our Bonnet Creek and Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection, properties which we expect to drive solid performance in 2024. And finally, we remain laser focused on creating long-term value for shareholders as evidenced by the over $630 million of capital we are returning to shareholders in 2023, including over $350 million, or $1.70 per share, of dividends declared during the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to 2024, we are excited about our growth prospects. Our reduced market exposure to San Francisco helps to change the narrative for the company and we remain well positioned to execute on our strategic growth priorities with $1.3 billion of liquidity expected to be available following the payment of our fourth quarter and special cash dividend,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.11 percent and weekly performance of -1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, PK reached to a volume of 5159024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $17.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 15.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 8.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.