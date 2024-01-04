Odeon slashes price target on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] – find out why.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained 1.60% or 0.59 points to close at $37.51 with a heavy trading volume of 8583490 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM that Truist announces fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call details.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report fourth-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will host a conference call to review the company’s financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access the live earnings call by webcast or dial-in as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $36.63, the shares rose to $37.69 and dropped to $36.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TFC points out that the company has recorded 19.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.69M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 8583490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.39, while it was recorded at 37.21 for the last single week of trading, and 31.20 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.Truist Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 16.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.