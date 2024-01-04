Nextracker Inc [NXT] fell -0.94% so far this year. What now?

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] loss -2.13% or -1.01 points to close at $46.41 with a heavy trading volume of 11041797 shares. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Bright Horizons: Top Solar Stocks for 2024.

As we step into 2024, solar energy investment emerges as an intriguing prospect amid a global push for cleaner and more sustainable solutions. The solar sector, a pivotal player in transitioning away from traditional fossil fuels, stands at the forefront of discussions. In the United States, meeting 2050 goals necessitates an estimated $1.2 trillion investment in solar energy development.

It opened the trading session at $46.21, the shares rose to $48.01 and dropped to $45.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXT points out that the company has recorded 21.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, NXT reached to a volume of 11041797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nextracker Inc [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $52.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for NXT stock

Nextracker Inc [NXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, NXT shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.60, while it was recorded at 47.37 for the last single week of trading, and 38.53 for the last 200 days.

Nextracker Inc [NXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextracker Inc [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.04. Nextracker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextracker Inc [NXT] managed to generate an average of $1,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Nextracker Inc [NXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 38.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nextracker Inc [NXT]

The top three institutional holders of NXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.