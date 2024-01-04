Mmtec Inc [MTC] is 81.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mmtec Inc [NASDAQ: MTC] price surged by 86.58 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM that MMTEC, Inc. Announces Half Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

A sum of 9742025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Mmtec Inc shares reached a high of $2.00 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mmtec Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 111.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Mmtec Inc [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.55. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 75.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.78 for Mmtec Inc [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0544, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9088 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mmtec Inc [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.11 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. Mmtec Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -513.62.

Return on Total Capital for MTC is now -48.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mmtec Inc [MTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.23. Additionally, MTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.