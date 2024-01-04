Mizuho slashes price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] – find out why.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] jumped around 0.48 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.91 at the close of the session, up 13.99%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM that FDA Approves Arcutis’ ZORYVE® (roflumilast) Topical Foam, 0.3% for the Treatment of Seborrheic Dermatitis in Individuals Aged 9 Years and Older.

ZORYVE foam represents a highly effective, safe, well-tolerated, once-daily steroid-free foam for use on all affected areas of the body, including hair-bearing areas, with no limitations on duration of use.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZORYVE foam provides rapid disease clearance and significant reduction in itch, one of the most burdensome symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock is now 21.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARQT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.01 and lowest of $3.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.57, which means current price is +27.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, ARQT reached a trading volume of 12341290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-04-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has ARQT stock performed recently?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.13. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 96.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.67 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.04 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8449.76.

Return on Total Capital for ARQT is now -76.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.64. Additionally, ARQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,162,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.39 and a Current Ratio set at 6.72.

Earnings analysis for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]

The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.