Market cap of Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] reaches 6.73M – now what?

Trinity Place Holdings Inc [AMEX: TPHS] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.16, while the highest price level was $0.24. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Discloses Communication from NYSE American.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TPHS) (the “Company”) announced today that on November 29, 2023 it received a letter (the “Notice”) from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) advising the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide given the reported stockholders’ deficit as of September 30, 2023, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the period mentioned below, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE American. The Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol “TPHS”, but will have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate the status of the Common Stock as “below compliance”. The Notice does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations or its reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.65 percent and weekly performance of 37.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 85.20K shares, TPHS reached to a volume of 62366003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Place Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.79. With this latest performance, TPHS shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2377, while it was recorded at 0.1272 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4060 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.55 and a Gross Margin at -4.99. Trinity Place Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.13.

Return on Total Capital for TPHS is now -2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 950.37. Additionally, TPHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 950.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] managed to generate an average of -$2,955,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 137.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

